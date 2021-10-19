ICHI Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ICHI has a market cap of $15.39 million and $5.74 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00006525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,674,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

