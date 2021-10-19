AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 43.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,496. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.