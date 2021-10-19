Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

KIDS traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,401. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.