-$1.93 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($5.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.17) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 15,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,157. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.