Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.44. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.94. 75,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

