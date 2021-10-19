American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,930. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.