Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 84,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

