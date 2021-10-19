Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CLW traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.40 million, a PE ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.