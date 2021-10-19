PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

PEP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 115,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,398. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. The company has a market cap of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

