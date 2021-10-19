Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 169,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

