Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,903. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

