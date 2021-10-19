Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report sales of $576.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $610.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $509.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NVT remained flat at $$32.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,830. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

