Font (FONT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Font has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $12,139.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00003253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Font has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

