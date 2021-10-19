TenX (PAY) Market Cap Tops $12.02 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. TenX has a total market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $349,202.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

