Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) PT at $14.31

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

