Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 557,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

