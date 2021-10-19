Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,819. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

