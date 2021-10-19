Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

