Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

MLM stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

