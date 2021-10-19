United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $193.96. 36,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 26,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 139,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

