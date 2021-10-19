WHALE Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $116.08 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $17.23 or 0.00027065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

