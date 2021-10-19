Ergo Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $9.95 or 0.00015627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $318.39 million and $2.55 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,645.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.00 or 0.05998813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.00293634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $610.28 or 0.00958868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00082476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00398241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00265914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00267652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

