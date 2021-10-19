Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.