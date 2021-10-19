Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DMTK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,017. DermTech has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $84.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $935.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.