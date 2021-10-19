WMS Partners LLC Acquires 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

