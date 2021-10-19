Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25,230.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $255.94. 21,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,781. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

