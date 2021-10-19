Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,552 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 54,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,216,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 955,473 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

AAPL stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. 717,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

