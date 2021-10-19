$51.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $51.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.86 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $38.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $205.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,859.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

