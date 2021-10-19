Cpwm LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Target by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Target by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

