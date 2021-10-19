Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 4.4%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 2,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,852,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

