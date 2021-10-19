iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 126,727 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $39.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

