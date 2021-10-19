News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Get News alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 50,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,847. News has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.