Barclays Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$53.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.35.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.23.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1505967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

