Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. 134,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,633. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$452.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.53.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.