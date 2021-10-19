Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDT. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

BDT stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

