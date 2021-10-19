WeTrust (TRST) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $704,909.98 and $113.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

