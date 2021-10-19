Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HHR stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

