Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,691. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.