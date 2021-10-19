Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 149,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.