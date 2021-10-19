Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Up 22.6% in September

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 6,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

