BP (BP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

10/19/2021 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.05).

10/12/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BP traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 361.45 ($4.72). 27,700,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47.

Get BP plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders acquired 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.