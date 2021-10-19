Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.67. 15,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

