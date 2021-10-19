Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Shares of DEC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.52). 5,106,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,012. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The stock has a market cap of £985.54 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.