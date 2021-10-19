Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

LON OXB traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,512 ($19.75). The company had a trading volume of 123,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,129. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 775 ($10.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,678 ($21.92). The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,467.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,277.22.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.