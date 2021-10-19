Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.28.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,444. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$247.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

