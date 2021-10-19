Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Decreases By 22.6%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on JUSHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Jushi from $4.80 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 323,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Jushi has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

