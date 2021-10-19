Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$26.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Lagardère SCA has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGDDF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

