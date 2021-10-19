VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.37

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 376262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
