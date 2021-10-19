VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.37

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 376262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

