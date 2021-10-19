Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $$45.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.