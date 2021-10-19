Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Grows By 29.9%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 428,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

